Sports Minister Rathore gave away the awards to those who have succeeded against all odds.

The country’s leading Hindi news channel, India News, held an event, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara at the Imperial Hotel in the capital to honour the individuals who have defied the odds of their life and have achieved something extraordinary.

Speaking at the event, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports & Youth Affairs and Information & Broadcasting, said, “Your decision in a given situation will decide your destiny.” Giving away the awards to the achievers, Rathore said, “Everyone has objectives in their lives but when you achieve them at the end of the day, you feel satisfied.” Speaking about how his ministry is promoting sports in the country, Rathore said his objective is to search young talents and especially those children who are 10-12 years old and have passion for sports.”

Rathore said that his ministry is working on changing policies so that it can benefit the young talents in the country. Rathore also spoke about the ongoing nationalism debate at the event. He said, “We cannot outsource the security for ours homes, our country, and therefore everyone has to respect, protect their home and the country and it does not matter whether we are wearing the uniform or not.”

The names of the awardees include Shivangi Pathak (India’s youngest mountaineer to summit Mt Everest), Anita Kundu (first Indian woman to scale Mt Everest twice from both Nepal and China sides), senior advocate S.K. Roongta, cricketer Praveen Kumar, U-19 cricketer Manjot Kalra, Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist wrestler. Divya Kakran, and mountaineer G.S. Gupta.