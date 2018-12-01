The women from diverse backgrounds and professions have inspired the nation.

India News channel organised the “Women Achievers’ Conclave & Awards”, an event to honour extraordinary women from diverse backgrounds and professions. Organised at the Lalit Hotel here on Monday, the event celebrated women who have demonstrated excellence, dynamism and innovation in their given fields—luminaries who have braved the odds, driven changes and inspired the nation.

Kiran Bedi, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, was the chief guest at the event which highlighted the success stories of phenomenal women who continue to inspire through their passion for change, determination and the power of grit. Bedi said: “Keeping in view the issue of women’s safety, it is very important for parents to provide good moral values to their children, especially the male child from the beginning.”

Shruti Haasan, Bollywood actress, in her special one-on-one interaction with “India News”, shared her experience of working for a decade now with the Indian movie industry, about her movies and the challenges she faced during her initial days. During the interaction, Haasan mentioned that her father Kaamal Haasan is her biggest inspiration.

There was a special session with mother-daughter actress duo from the Indian film industry, Salma Agha and Zarah Khan (Sasha Agha), where they discussed the issue of Triple Talaq. Salma Agha said: “I think the Triple Talaq bill is a very progressive step for women and it should have been passed much earlier.”

In another session on women in sports “Kar Har Maidaan Fateh”, young women sports achievers Anjum Moudgil, India’s No.1 women’s 50m rifle 3 position shooter, Tania Sachdev, Arjuna Awardee and International Woman Grandmaster-Chess, Divya Kakran, wrestler, bronze medalist at Asian Games 2018 and Dutee Chand, professional sprinter, silver medalist at Asian games 2018, discussed about their success journey.