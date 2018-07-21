India News hosted the Arogyam Conclave and Awards event at Hotel Ashok here on Thursday. The conclave highlighted the role of traditional Indian systems of medicine and other streams that got assimilated into the Indian culture.

Some of these practices and ancient Indian sciences are over 5,000 years old and even today, continue to provide healthcare to a large section of the population in India and other developing countries.

A tagline at the conclave stressed: “Yoga helps in attaining positive lifestyle in the age of modern mayhem.”

Shripad Naik, Minister of State for AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy), who was present at the event as chief guest, said: “Yoga has been an integral part of Indian civilisation and it is still winning the hearts and minds of people across the world.”

The conclave highlighted how most of these systems of medicine emphasise on the overall well-being of patients through a unique blend of meditation, health, and natural medicine.

Besides Naik, the conclave was attended by many experts, industry bodies’ head and media persons. The event culminated in the AROGYAM awards that brought the spotlight on high-calibre individuals who have achieved extraordinary success in the fields of ancient medical system.

The winners were carefully screened and selected by an esteemed panel comprising members of the editorial board at iTV Network, based on their individual proficiency and contribution to their respective areas of expertise.