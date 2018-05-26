India News channel on Friday organised a one-day special conclave here titled Manch–Modi Sarkar, Kitni Asardaar? (How effective has the Modi government been?) to present a comprehensive overview of the BJP government at the Centre as it has completed four years in power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event featured important and key ministers from the Modi government, government officials and members from the Opposition speaking on various topics. Besides political leaders, the event was also attended by bureaucrats, economists, leading journalists, corporate figures and members of the civil society, who participated in important panel discussions and interviews. The Managing Director of ITV network, Kartikeya Sharma, was also present during the panel discussion.

Among those who participated in the event included Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Coal, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of Information and Technology, Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Human Resource Development, Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS, PMO, Subramanian Swamy, Member of Parliament, Randeep Surjewala, in-charge, Communications, AICC, R.P.N. Singh, spokesperson, AICC, and other prominent politicians and leaders.

“Manch” is an India News initiative to foster a sense of citizenship and make political processes more transparent and accountable towards the people of the country.

The current event was marked by multiple panel discussions and one-on-ones that addressed several key issues.