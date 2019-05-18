I ndia News, the leading Hindi national news channel from the iTV Network, on Tuesday hosted the second edition of the IVF & Gynaecology Conclave at Hotel Andaz, Aerocity, to honour the extraordinary commitment and contribution of talented practitioners in the field of IVF and gynaecology.

The event was graced by Bollywood actor-producer Chitrangda Singh who felicitated the best talent in the field of gynaecology and IVF treatments. While speaking with India News at an exclusive session, Singh spoke of the need for better mental healthcare for women and social media pressure. She said: “One should prioritise themselves and their mental health. A lot of celebrities put out videos showing that everything is great, but there are PR agencies behind it and it is well-crafted.” On her Bollywood journey, she said “I did not plan anything, it was a complete coincidence.” She also shared her views on the general elections and said: “I appeal to everyone to cast their votes.” She said she had specially come to Delhi for voting, but could not cast her vote due to “elimination” of her name from the electoral list. “I have no plans to enter politics,” she said while asked about her views on the matter.