Chandigarh: India News Haryana, the leading regional Hindi news channel by iTV Network, on Wednesday hosted “Manch Haryana”, a mega political conclave at Hotel Taj, Chandigarh, to present a holistic picture of development in the state.

In an exclusive session, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said: “People of Haryana have given us so much love because of our fair and transparent governance. We will prove the slogan ‘Ab Ki Baar 75 Paar’, because people have trust and confidence in our government.” On the employment front, he said, “Our government has given a huge number of jobs; our focus is on skill development, and we have opened the Vishwakarma Skill University to polish skills of youths to get new jobs.” He added: “Haryana has ranked number 3 from 14 in the ease of doing business ranking.” On farmers’ empowerment, he said: “Our government has given maximum compensation to farmers; we have recently started the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal for farmers and by 2022, we will achieve our target to double farmers’ income.” Khattar also announced plans for the next five years. He said: “The government is planning to set up a database of the people of the state to provide benefits of government schemes.”

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Haryana Chief Minister, said: “The Congress government did a lot for people of the state, but the BJP government has failed on most fronts.”

The conclave was also attended by Vipul Goyal, Industry & Commerce Minister, Government of Haryana, Kuldeep Sharma, senior Congress leader, Vinod Sharma, former Central minister and president of the Haryana Jan Chetna Party, Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu, Krishan Bedi, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of Haryana, Satbir Saini, senior INLD leader, Karan Singh Dalal, senior Congress leader, among others. Chief Minister Khattar felicitated several individuals with Haryana Gaurav Awards for their contribution to the state’s development.