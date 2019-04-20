Raipur: India News on Friday hosted “Manch Chhattisgarh–Ab Ki Baar Likh Kar Do Sarkar”, a mega political conclave, to gauge the mood of Chhattisgarh’s people on the general elections. The event was held at Piccadilly, Raipur, and was graced by Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, along with state Cabinet ministers. The conclave was also attended by Dr Raman Singh, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Baghel said, “We don’t need any Chowkidar and here in Chhattisgarh, only rich people need a Chowkidar.” He added that Chhattisgarh is the “dream of our ancestors”. Slamming the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government, he said, “If the Modi government comes to power by fluke, it won’t do anything in the next five years apart from criticising the Congress.”He predicted that the UPA will get 300 seats.

In an exclusive session, Dr Raman Singh said: “Surgical strike is an example that India has emerged as a strong country in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” He further slammed the Chhattisgarh government and said, “Promises made by the Congress government has not been fulfilled in 100 days, while our BJP government has done development work in Chhattisgarh during our tenure of 15 years, and the present Congress government is shutting down our policies.”