New Delhi: India News, the national Hindi news channel of the iTV Network, has formally launched one of the most unique shows in the history of television, namely “Janta Ka Mukadama”. The show will be aired from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. The prime time show will run for 60 minutes and will be hosted by Pradeep Bhandari, who is a psephologist, and founder of Jan Ki Baat.

“Janta Ka Mukadama”—starting from 19th July 2021—will include new concepts, social media integration, intrepid and investigative content. As India is inching closer to 75 years of Independence, “Janta Ka Mukadama” will attempt to be the voice of the new aspirational and young India. The mission of the show is “Janhit hi Deshit”.

At the launch, Rana Yashwant, Managing Editor, India News, said, ““Janta Ka Mukadama” is going to be hosted by Pradeep Bhandari, and will aim to be a fearless show with investigative stories, sting operations, ground reports and sharp debates.”

“In the build-up to country’s 75th independence, “Janta Ka Mukadama” will strive to be voice of an aspirational India. India News and Jan Ki Baat will bring together original stories from the ground. Also, I would like to thank the viewers for making the promo of the show most-watched and shared digitally on the day of the launch. Within a few minutes of launch, it was a top social media trend on Twitter & Koo,” Pradeep Bhandari said.