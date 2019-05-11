Dr Malka said that irrespective of who comes to power in India, ties between India and Israel will continue to grow.

New Delhi: Calling India as one of its most precious partners, Israeli Ambassador to India Dr Ron Malka has said that it is important for Israel that India emerges as a very strong economy.

Malka, who was interacting with the press on the eve of Israel’s 71st Independence Day, said that the two countries were working together in many fields. “India is one of our most precious partners and we share the same vision. We are cooperating at a very great level in the field of economy and technology and it is important for us that India emerges as a strong economy,” Malka said.

Malka, who was appointed in the said position last year by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is a political appointee rather than a career diplomat. He has worked as a senior lecturer at the College of Law and Business and Dean of the graduate programme in financial markets and banking. He has also served as a director and acting chairman of the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange.

Responding to a question, Malka said that irrespective of who comes to power in India on 23 May, the ties between India and Israel will continue to grow. “The relations between India and Israel are not between individuals, but two countries. It does not matter who is in power. The chemistry between individuals or parties helps, but it doesn’t matter who is in power. Regardless of which party comes to power, the relations between the two countries will grow and flourish.” He added that India was on the right track with regards to economy. “Sound and brave decisions need to be taken when it comes to economy—steps which are painful in the short term, but pay off in the long term,” he said. Malka said that the scheduled visit of Netanyahu to India was postponed due to issues related to schedule. “He will come, there were issues related to schedule because of elections taking place in both the countries,” he said.