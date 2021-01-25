New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): India reported 13,203 new COVID-19 cases, 13,298 discharges and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

With this, the total coronavirus cases in the country have risen to 1,06,67,736 including 1,84,182 active cases and 1,03,30,084 total discharges.

However, the total death toll in the country due to the infection mounted to 1,53,470 including the new deaths.

As the countrywide inoculation programme is underway, 16,15,504 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

“India took only 6 days to roll out 1 million vaccine doses,” stated the press release by the Health Ministry on Sunday.

Indian Council of Medical Research informed, “A total of 19,23,37,117 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to January 24. Of these, 5,70,246 samples were tested yesterday.”

As per the press release by the Health Ministry on Sunday, “Seven states and union territories account for 79.35% fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra reported 56 deaths. Kerala and Delhi follow with 23 and 10 new deaths respectively.” (ANI)