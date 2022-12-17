Cases of acid attacks are high in India despite strict laws and court rulings.

NEW DELHI: The recent attack on a minor girl in West Delhi’s Dwarka region has sent shock waves across the national capital. Currently, the victim, who had a 8% burn, is in a stable condition, but left with lifetime trauma. Despite strict laws and rulings by the courts, India is witnessing more than a hundred cases every month. Cases of acid attacks are high in India.

In August, the Union Home Ministry in a reply to a question presented data on acid attacks in Parliament. According to data between 2018 and 2022, 386 acid attack cases on women were registered, the low number may also be because of Covid-19 induced lockdown. Between 2014 and 2018, 1,483 acid attack cases took place across the country.

According to this data, on average, 370 cases of acid attacks are reported every year and every month, this number stands around more than a dozen.

Low conviction rate

The conviction rate is also very low. Out of 407 cases in 2016, only 10 people were convicted, in 2017 only 15 were convicted out of 442 cases, and in 2018, 19 people were convicted out of 523 cases.

The apex court in 2013 brought the trade of acid under license and registration. This was stated in Laxmi vs Union of India and acid came under the Poisons Act 1919. According to the ruling, shops must keep a record of their inventory and sales in a register. Showing ID cards were also made mandatory for selling acid to a customer.

In 2015, the Supreme Court again directed states to regulate the sale of acids in retail shops. Still, one can buy acid without ID proof. The responsibilities lie on areas’ sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs). They can fine up to Rs 50,000 those retail sellers who do not follow the rules.

In 2016, the Delhi Commission of women went on the ground to check the reality of acid sales in the national capital. Around two dozen shops were selling acid without asking for any ID proof from the customers. According to DCW’s findings, only Rs 36.5 lakh has been collected in fines since 2017. In 2013, in Laxmi v Union of India, the Supreme Court also ordered that in case of acid attacks, a minimum of Rs three lakh compensation should be given to the survivor. The court also directed states to make suitable amendments. But activists and experts say that this amount is too little to cover legal fights, medical costs, and rehabilitation, and survivors have to struggle to get that.