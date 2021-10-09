If achieved, India will be only the second country in the world to have crossed the 100 crore mark after China.

New Delhi: The government of India intends to achieve the number of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination by Dusherra, which is on 15 October. As of Saturday afternoon, the number of Indians who have been vaccinated (at least one dose) stood at 94.30 crore. Out of this, those who had got both the doses was 26.37 crore with 67.92 crore getting a single dose.

To achieve the 100 crore mark, the government machinery will have to vaccinate about 5 crore people in six days or 85 lakh vaccinations per day. India’s all-time record stands at 2.5 crore vaccination in a day which was achieved on 17 September, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Once India touches this staggering number, it will become only the second country in the world to have crossed the 100 crore mark after China. China has so far administered 217 crore jabs to its citizens. The next in the list after China and India is the United States which has seen almost 40 crore vaccinations. China had started its vaccination drive on 4 January and crossed the 100 crore mark on 28 March, a feat that took 84 days.

India had started the first phase of vaccination drive covering frontline workers on 16 January 2021 with 3006 sites. The number of sites now stands at a phenomenal 85,930 sites out of which 82,840 are government sites. If India is able to touch the 100 crore mark by the end of 15 October, it will have taken 273 days to achieve this massive number by vaccinating about 36.6 lakh people each day.

According to informed sources, the government plans to celebrate this “achievement” in a big way so as to encourage the government and private officials who are a part of the vaccination drive and push more people to go to the vaccination centres to take the jab. Official sources said that “vaccination hesitancy” among the people, especially in the rural areas, was still a major factor due to which the numbers had not reached the coveted 100 crore mark much sooner.