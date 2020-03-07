‘Majority in Afghan are against the deal, which may lead to a civil war-like situation’.

NEW DELHI: India, which was hardly kept in the loop when the US signed a deal with the Taliban, is “closely watching” the situation in Afghanistan. The deal was signed in Doha in a bid to ensure withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan and restore peace in the region.

Sources said despite India being an important neighbour, it concerns were not taken into account.

In fact, the government of Afghnistan, an important stakeholder, has not been kept in the loop. They say that the majority in Afghanistan are against the deal, which may lead to a civil war-like situation in that country. It is believed that the deal does not suit India as Taliban has close links with Pakistan.

On 29 February, the US signed a conditional peace agreement with the Taliban which calls for withdrawal of foreign troops in 14 months.

However, the Afghanistan government, which was not a party to the deal, rejected the US and Taliban’s call for a prisoner swap by 10 March with President Ashraf Ghani saying that such an agreement will require further negotiations and will also not be implemented as a precondition for future peace negotiations.

Though India was not kept in the loop, it was invited by the Qatar government to the ceremony where the US-Taliban deal was signed. India was represented by the Ambassador in Doha P. Kumaran. India has been consistent with its policy to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan, end violence, cut ties with international terrorism, and lead to a lasting political settlement through an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled process.

Asked to comment on whether India was not kept in the loop when during the entire process, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: “From the beginning, we have taken this position and I think, you are aware that we had been very closely monitoring the situation. We have always consulted the people and the countries who are important stakeholders. We had been in touch with the US, governments of Afghanistan, China, Russia. So we have a coordinated position which is very well known.”

“From the beginning, we expressed a view that whatever form and direction it moves, our concerns will be accommodated. We have also made it very clear that the gains which Afghanistan has managed to get in the last 18 years should be preserved. We have also said at the same time that there should be an end to international terrorism and there should be no safe sanctuaries in Afghanistan. So, at this point of time, we are looking at a deal which has been signed and let us just watch and see where it goes,” Kumar added.

Soon after the deal was signed, India issued a statement saying that it will continue to extend all support to the government and the people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future where the interests of all sections of Afghan society are protected.

“The deal has just been signed. We have noted that the entire political spectrum in Afghanistan has welcomed the opportunity for peace and stability. India has always supported the opportunities that can end violence and cut ties with international terrorism. We are all aware of what the agreement provides for. We are closely watching the situation.”