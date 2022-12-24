NEW DELHI: As India assumes the G20 presidency, Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, was hosted on India News Manch. While speaking about the importance of G20, Amitabh Kant said: “G20 is an important forum because its member states account for 85% of the world’s GDP as well as 78% of global trade. Additionally, 90% of the patents filed in the world come from G20 nations. Till now, we’ve been reacting to the global agenda set by developed countries, and this is the first opportunity where India will get to bring its priorities for the world to react to it.”

Asked about what India’s priorities in G20 are, he said, “Our priority is to become the global face” and address issues like a global slowdown, the impact of the coronavirus, climate change, and the impact on the global supply chain.” But “every challenge gives chances,” he added.

Adding further, he stated that India has planned 215 meetings, across 56 cities in all states and Union Territories. “We have an opportunity to transform these cities. We can bring a big change to the development of these cities, starting with Bangalore, Udaipur and Mumbai whose infrastructure was improved upon by their respective state governments,” he added.

Kant said, “States will also get an opportunity to showcase their culture and cuisine as we will be displaying and gifting handicrafts to delegates in order to develop India and all states as global brands.” He further stated that handicrafts, travel and tourism markets are huge and India has just a 2% share and needs to utilise these opportunities to develop India’s image as a leader in these fields.