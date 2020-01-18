New Delhi: Citing extensive investment in teaching and research, institutional autonomy and academic freedom as the needs of the hour, experts concluded the Times Higher Education India Universities Forum in partnership with the Amity University at the University campus in Noida.

Atul Chauhan, chancellor of Amity University, said: “It’s important for us in the field of academics to benchmark globally, to see what is happening around the world and where we need to aim for the next step. Foreign governments are looking at the quality of Indian education, investing their money and inviting Indian universities to come and establish campuses.”

Nicholas Dirks, former chancellor of University of California, Berkeley, said: “It is commendable to see that private universities and colleges in India have offered opportunities to students as the country’s economy continues to grow. Students no longer need to rely to the same extent on educational opportunities abroad as earlier.”