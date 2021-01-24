New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): As India country continues on its steady trajectory of reporting a sustained downfall in the daily new COVID-19 cases, the country’s active caseload has dipped to 1.84 lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

India witnessed 14,849 COVID-19 cases, 15,948 recoveries, and 155 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

With 15,948 recovered cases in the last 24 hours, a net decline of 1,254 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.

As on January 24, five states in the country account for 75 per cent of the cumulative active caseload, namely, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Kerala remains at the top of the table with 39.19 per cent of total active cases.

Out of the total new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, 80.67 per cent have been concentrated in just six states; Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and West Bengal, with Maharashtra logging the highest number of 56 deaths.

“79.35 per cent of total fatalities in the past 24 hours were concentrated in just seven states and Union Territories (UTs), including Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh,” the Ministry said.

As on January 24, till 8 am, nearly 16 lakh (15,82,201) beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in what is billed as the biggest vaccination drive in the world.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,91,609 beneficiaries, across 3,512 sessions, have received their first jabs of the vaccine. A total of 27,920 sessions have been conducted so far. (ANI)