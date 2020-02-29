Experts say that the contribution quantum determines the ‘respect’ a nation commands.

New Delhi: Rupees 2.50 crore in 2019, Rs 2.44 core in 2018 and Rs 2.37 crore in 2017 is what India has contributed to Interpol in the last three years.

The total external contribution that was received by the Interpol in 2019 from all the 194 members countries was Rs 447 crore, which means India’s contribution was 0.56 % of the total contribution that the Interpol got in 2019.

Interpol or International Criminal Police Organization which is headquartered in Lyon, France, is funded by governments, either through statutory or voluntary contributions.

And like in any other inter-governmental organisation, the country which contributes the most in running it, commands more “respect” and “hold”.

Despite being among the top five world economies, India’s ‘low’ contribution to the Interpol, which, experts say, also determines the “hold” a country can exercise when seeking a red-corner notice, is perhaps what explains the delay or the refusal of Interpol in accepting India’s request for an Interpol notice.

In 2010, India’s contribution to Interpol was Rs 1.87 crore, Rs 1.88 crore in 2011 and Rs 1.89 crore in 2012, a figure that remained the same in 2013 too. It was reduced to Rs 1.88 crore in 2014. However, in 2015, India increased its share to Rs 2.05 crore and then to Rs 2.18 crore in 2016.

In all, in the 10-year time period between 2010-2019, the Indian government has contributed a little more than Rs 21 crore to the Interpol. In comparison, Brazil’s contribution to Interpol in 2019 alone was Rs 9 crore.

The US topped the list in 2019 with a contribution of Rs 87 crore, followed by Japan, Rs 54 crore, Germany Rs 34.5 crore, France Rs 26 crore, United Kingdom Rs 25 crore and Italy, Rs 21 crore, occupying the top five slots with China coming in next with a contribution of Rs 16 crore.

In 2019, India’s position viz-a-viz contributors’ list was 27th in the list. It was 30th in 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in 2016, 2017 and 2018, had sent 91, 94 and 123, requests for red corner notices respectively to the Interpol. Out of these 87, 84 and 76, respectively, were published by the Interpol.