New Delhi: Congress former president Rahul Gandhi, who has just returned from a vacation abroad in this election season, is facing a big challenge of massive party-infighting in Punjab and Uttarakhand.

The Gandhi scion is, on the one hand, unable to deal with Punjab PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, and on the other hand, he is unable to tackle Harish Rawat’s politics in Uttarakhand. Both Sidhu and Rawat are creating pressures to bag maximum tickets for their supporters to strengthen their claim to CM post if the party comes to power. So, ticket allocation is going to be a tough task in both states.

Congress had played the Dalit card well by appointing Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab CM, and he was also doing good to consolidate the party’s position. But Sidhu is targeting him and his government in Punjab, while the high command sits as a mute spectator. Nonetheless, Congress will suffer badly if the message went out that Channi would not be CM after polls because 32% Dalit voters are keeping the hopes alive for the party. Meanwhile, the opposition also slammed the Channi government for PM Modi’s security breach. BJP is already making it an emotive issue to woo Hindus. So, Channi is under pressure to deal with the challenge on two fronts. Akali Dal and Amarinder Singh command clout among Jat Sikh voters. So, in this case the Congress, which is banking on the caste vote bank, will be in trouble. Another challenge for Congress is that it cannot remove a Dalit CM if it comes to power again. Sidhu is also aware of this compulsion of the party. Now the question arises whether Sidhu will continue to be in Congress till the elections.

In Uttarakhand, Rawat is fighting his last electoral battle. He wants maximum tickets for his supporters so that he can stake his claim for the CM post. He also wants to settle his son and daughter in politics. Rawat got upset when Uttarakhand Congress incharge Devender Yadav started giving importance to CLP leader Pritam Singh and former PCC chief Kishore Upadhyaya and sidelining him.

As a result, Rawat immediately posted a cryptic message on Twitter indicating his plan to quit the party. High command intervened and Rawat gained the dominating position once again. With Rawat now calling the shots, there is speculation about Kishore Upadhyaya planning to quit Congress.