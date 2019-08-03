The Jindal Stainless Foundation and International Road Federation’s (IRF)- India chapter recently launched a CSR initiative to promote road safety amongst in school children. This “Stain-Less Roads” initiative was launched at NC Jindal Public School, Punjabi Bagh by Managing Director of Jindal Stainless, Abhyuday Jindal. The program will initially cover 20 schools, (both government and private) and will focus on training students, teachers, and school transport drivers. The second and third phase of the program will involve activities that train students for bicycle safety on roads, as well as educate them on mapping and pre-surveying roads to identify emergency first aid amenities. This initial project will run through the entire year and target children of 8th and 9th standards.

In India, almost 11% of global deaths take place due to road accidents and 60% of those involved are under the age of 35. One of the major reasons for injuries and fatalities of children and young people is a lack of necessary knowledge and skills to deal with the hostile traffic environment.