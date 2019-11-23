Author and thinker Simar Malhotra presented the inaugural edition of the Inkpot India Conclave at the Ambassador Hotel here on 18 November. The daylong event saw an attendance of over 1,200 people.

This conclave was an attempt by Malhotra, a Stanford University graduate, to re-link the country’s cultural heritage to young Indians.

The conclave brought together thinkers, achievers, leaders and protagonists. Inaugurated by Chief Guest Prahlad Singh Patel, MoS, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and guests of honour, Shyam Jaju, the national vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and DG-ICCR Akhilesh Mishra, it was a perfect start for the festivities and talks that followed.

Dr Shashi Tharoor, the Chief Patron of Inkpot, said: “While the military is the hard aspect of any foreign policy, culture is the soft one. Our culture is what attracts the West to us. It is our biggest foreign policy asset. But we underestimate this.”