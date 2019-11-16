NEW DELHI: The inaugural event of the Inkpot India Conclave will be hosted at the Taj Ambassador, Khan Market, on 18 November. The conclave will witness stimulating panel discussions, debates and talks by eminent speakers.

First of its kind, the event has been curated by 22-year-old Stanford graduate Simar Malhotra who seeks to start a conversation about re-inking India’s rich cultural heritage. “Inkpot is an ideology. It aims to preserve and promote Indian art, literature and culture. But there will be no point in preservation of culture if we don’t take steps to sustain our environment,” Malhotra said.

Inkpot, in partnership with NGO Parvaah, has taken measures to recycle and upcycle all plastic waste. Eminent personalities like Kartikeya Sharma, Sanjoy Roy, Neelima Dalmia Adhar, Nandini Bhalla, Shobhaa De, Kavita Devgan, Sonam Kalra and Shazia Ilmi, are among those who will provide insights into how India can promote its art and culture.

MoS PMO and Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region Dr Jitendra Singh and MoS Ministry of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel will be the Chief Guests at the event.

National Vice-President of BJP Shyam Jaju and Director-General ICCR Akhilesh Mishra will be joining as Guests of Honour and Dr Shashi Tharoor will be joining as the Chief Guest at the valedictory session.