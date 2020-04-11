Srinagar: Ground intelligence reports have opposed any efforts by the government to release political leaders like Mehbooba Mufti. They have also opposed restoration of 4G in Kashmir valley in the wake of some recent intercepts by them during the Keran gunfight in which, apart from five terrorists, five special force personnel from para-commandos were also killed.

Official sources told this newspaper that PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is showing no willingness to maintain silence like Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah who have refused to talk about politics after their release. Both of them have said that they will talk about Article 370 after the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

Iltija Mufti, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, has made it clear that Mehbooba Mufti will approach all stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir to formulate a joint strategy for moving forward if she is released. Iltija Mufti said that Mehbooba Mufti will speak about the illegal abrogation of Article 370. She said in a tweet, “Time does not change facts or erase a betrayal etched in memory.” Mehbooba Mufti, after being shifted to her residence by authorities though under detention, urged the Centre to release all detainees immediately, including political leaders jailed within and outside Jammu and Kashmir. Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter have indicated that they will hold talks even with separatists and try to devise a common minimum programme for future politics here.

Though Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah have decided to maintain silence, indications coming from Mehbooba Mufti camp make it clear that she will create trouble even for the Abdullahs in future.

A senior leader from Jammu and former MLC of PDP Firdous Tak told media that they cannot remain salient on the issue of Article 370, and took a dig at Omar Abdullah for taking “cover” under the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ground intelligence reports have already opposed the release of Mehbooba Mufti and many separatist leaders—even on lifting of curbs on house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. They have opposed such releases in Kashmir valley and have indicated that Mehbooba Mufti has the potential to “create huge trouble in the summer” if she is set free. The Central government has not yet decided whether to release Mehbooba Mufti and other political leaders amid growing threat of the spread of Covid-19 in the jails.

About restoration of 4G services in Kashmir valley, intelligence agencies have opposed the move and have indicated that it will lead to more infiltration as they have intercepted a lot of messages showing frustration across the border on the slow speed of internet. It is in place to mention that already the matter is in Supreme Court and it has issued notice to local government and Central government regarding the restoration of 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir. The Supreme Court asked the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday to respond to a plea seeking directions to them to restore 4G internet in the Union Territory in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.