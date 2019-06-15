Srinagar: The Centre’s Jammu and Kashmir interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma has arrived in the state, after seven months to discuss internal security and initiate dialogue with separatists. State Governor Satya Pal Malik,too, in recent media briefing appealed to the youth to shun the path of violence. These two developments show that the Centre is trying to test the waters for dialogue, while also dealing very sternly with terrorists.

Reports said that Sharma was in touch with two senior separatist leaders of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat in Srinagar.

According to sources close to the separatists’ camp, a recent meeting was held by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in the Hurriyat headquarters at Raj Bagh and was followed by a meeting with Syed Ali Shah Geelani at his Hyderpora residence. These meetings come after a talk between Sharma and a senior Hurriyat leader, a source said.

Asked about his meetings in Srinagar, Sharma neither denied nor confirmed any talks with separatists.

After his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Malik said that the youth was being misled in the name of azadi. He said that the Narendra Modi government was open to dialogue and discussions with the valley’s youth.

Regarding the special status of J&K, the Governor said that the Centre was ready to meet the youth and address their concerns. He said that some vested interests were spreading rumours about the delimitation commission and abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A.