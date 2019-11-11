AJMER: In a first ever representation of Chishty Sufi Order from Ajmer Sharif, India, Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Gaddi Nashin, Dargah Ajmer Sharif, was there on behalf of India, at the opening day of the International Conference on Sufism in Madagh, Morocco, Africa, according to a press release on 10 November.

Haji Syed Salman Chishty spoke about the blessed life of Hz. Khawaja Moinuddeen Hasan Chishty(ra) and His Blessed teachings for all humanity as well as on how in India people from all different faith and religious communities have deep respect and reverance for Dargah Ajmer Sharif and visit for Ziyarat of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz(ra).

Also, it was discussed that as a global celebration of Milad Un Nabi, how millions of people come together across India to commemorate the Blessed Birth of Prophet Muhammed as they visit the Ajmer Dargah Sharif.

For its 14th edition, the World Symposium of Sufism will focus on the theme of “Sufism and Development”. On the occasion of the commemoration of the birth of the Prophet of Islam, over 120 academics, researchers and intellectuals from around the world will gather in Madagh (Berkane) from 8 to 12 Rabii 1st 1441, corresponding from 6-10 November 2019, as part of the Fourteenth anniversary of the World Symposium of Sufism (WSS), organised by the Tariqa Qadiriya Boutchichiya and the Moultaqa Foundation, in partnership with the Euro-Mediterranean Center for the Study of Modern Islam (CEMEIA). Organised under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the theme of this new edition will be “Sufism and Development: the spiritual and ethical dimension of human edification”. This year, the Organizing Committee of the WSS, under the direction of Moulay Mounir El Kadiri, decided to focus the symposium on the role of Sufism in the development of societies, emphasising the significant importance of man’s spiritual development. Much like the example of the Prophet in the spiritual education of his companions, the development model transmitted through the Sufi tradition has always favoured the building of women and men to ensure the well-being and balance of society. Human values are essential to build a society based on togetherness, peace and mutual aid. Thus, by emphasising sincerity, altruism, ethical solidarity, nobility of behaviour and mercy towards all creatures, Sufi education allows actions to be meaningful, and to achieve the best purpose, for the benefit of all. The spiritual and moral dimensions must then be placed at the heart of the development project, in order to ensure an environment that can meet the needs of the human being in all its dimensions. For that reason, the Moultaqa Foundation chose to dedicate the 14th World Symposium of Sufism to the theme of development. Scholars in anthropology, philosophy, Islamic studies, sociology, communication and international relations are expected to present and discuss their research. Experts from South Africa, England, Canada, Egypt, the United States, France, Indonesia, India, Mali, Morocco, Mexico, Niger, Senegal and Turkey will be among the many speakers. In parallel to the symposium, the Moultaqa Foundation will also present several important initiatives: the Solidarity Village, the Muslim Ecology Conference, the Civic University, the Forum of Techno-Ethics and the Preventive Gathering. The Solidarity Village is dedicated to the social and solidarity economy (SSE) to promote a responsible economy based on a principle of solidarity and social utility.

From 8-10 November 2019, cooperatives, associations, researchers and consultants will gather to present project leaders different services that will help them develop their respective business activities. Organised under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, this 7th edition will specifically focus on the concept of skills as a lever for development and the importance of establishing a real skills strategy for all SSE players in Morocco. Indeed, the various projects related to SSE require the establishment of a strategic vision for their operational realisation. All of these prerequisites can be optimized with the set-up of an appropriate network between project promoters and confirmed experts. The Moultaqa Foundation will also organize the 5th Muslim Ecology Conference (MEC), which, from 7 to 9 November, will bring together teachers, researchers, scientists and activists around a common question, that of spirituality as a response to the current climate crisis. This year, the MEC will focus on the following theme: “Health and Ecology: the impact of climate change on health”. The third edition of the Civic University will take place from 8-10 November and will address the issue of continuous training as a moral duty, societal advantage and professional requirement. Through a programme of courses open to the public, the Civic University is the academic component of the societal action undertaken by the Foundation, aimed at making it clear that knowledge is accessible to all.

On 8 November, the Forum of Techno-Ethics entered its second edition and featured workshops and conferences to discuss the contribution of Islamic values to the conciliation between technical and ethical development. Finally, on 9 November, the Foundation launched the first edition of the Preventive Gathering, a new initiative to raise public awareness on the risk factors behind cardiovascular diseases, contribute to their prevention with simple choices and eventually encourage everyone to improve their health. Through the World Symposium of Sufism and all these initiatives, the Tariqa Qadiriya Boutchichiya and the Moultaqa Foundation wish to let international public opinion know all the wealth of this spiritual capital, indispensable to the dialogue of cultures and religions. This event aims to highlight the virtues of Sufism to the public and reveal the inner and spiritual dimension of Islam, still too little known. This Symposium testifies to the importance that gives the Zawiya Qadiriya Boutchichiya to a scientific approach to the ethical dimension of Islam, as other Sufi Zawiyas in Morocco which have traditionally worked for an approach advocating for a balance between the spiritual, scientific, social and cultural life of society.