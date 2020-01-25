SRINAGAR: Aegis Ltd., a big employment generating MNC, has decided to wind up its operations in Kashmir due to continuous shutdown of internet services.

Aegis Ltd. established the BPO in Srinagar in 2010 and was one of the biggest employment generating units. It had workers in thousands and its shutdown will have a big impact on the youth.

Though recently the government had eased restrictions on internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, the clampdown has affected many business units. Internet services have not been fully restored, not even broadband services for the media and other business organisations in Kashmir, though the government had recently said it would do so in a phased manner.

People of Kashmir, especially traders, media outlets, working journalists and people connected with the tourism indusry are becoming frustrated with the fact that internet curbs have not yet been lifted as more than six months have passed. “We fail to understand why the government is not providing us with broadband services for our offices. It is really difficult for us to collect all the material from the government-run media centre,” said Manzoor Anjum, one of the local editors who, along with his colleagues, expressed dismay over the delay in restoring internet here.

In its report, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has already said that until November last year, Kashmir’s economy suffered a loss of Rs 17,878 crore. Figures have also shown how the current disruption has resulted in losses of over one lakh jobs in the private sector alone, following the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir.

“While we are already at the end of January 2020, there has been no boost in the tourism industry. There are no efforts by the government to revive tourism and all the visits of Union ministers are only for photo-ops,” said Tasleem Ahmad, one of the hoteliers at Gulmarg.

Ban on internet services has affected segments like information technology and e-commerce, artisans and weavers. “The government is not serious about reviving our economy and for the smooth flow of any business. We need complete restoration of internet services. You cannot gag the entire population of Kashmir in the name of national security,” said Moin-ud-Din Gul, a former BPO employee in Srinagar.

KCCI in its report has said, “Tourism sector is in a shambles. Artisans and weavers are jobless. With estimated losses of around Rs 2,520 crore, manufacturing is in tatters.”