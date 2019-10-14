New Delhi: Investors Clinic has launched the Investors Clinic School of Real Estate Excellence (ICSREE) with the objective to produce the best talent in the realty sector. With the right training and skill development model, Investors Clinic aims to skill more than 2,000 people in the first year with 100% placement. The students will be placed in partner real estate companies.

According to NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation), the real estate sector is expected to see the incremental human resource requirement of 76 million by 2022 in India.

Speaking about the launch of the institute, Honeyy Katiyal, founder of Investors Clinic, said, “It is a proud moment for us as we have been planning for this institute for the last three years. We have been facing the problem of lack of trained workforce from the very initial days of our venture. We have kept the number at 2,000 plus in the initial year as we want each one of them to be placed in the industry. We would also be keeping a tab on their growth chart for the next three to four years, which has been the biggest apprehension in the skilling industry.”

The first batch of the institute started from 16 September with 65 students being enrolled for this course. “To enhance the quality of this course, we have industry experts for both theoretical and vocational training, with best in class infrastructure,” Katiyal added.

The minimum criterion for enrollment is Class 12 pass. The students will be imparted with technical know-how of the sector along with soft skills, market intelligence and technical knowledge to be at par with industry 4.0 standards to succeed in life.

Investors Clinic has a strong network of 34 offices across India and global foray with international presence in Dubai and Singapore.