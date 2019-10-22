New Delhi: A new initiative named “Start-up Nation” has been launched by Investors’ Clinic with Bhutani Infra to help start-ups in starting their own office at a very nominal price. The initiative is a part of Bharat Badho Abhiyan, wherein Investors’ Clinic is offering offices of different sizes at basic selling price of Rs.4,996/- per sq. ft. only.

Speaking on the launch of Start-up Nation, Honeyy Katiyal, Founder of Investors’ Clinic, said, “We wish to handhold at least 500 start-ups in opening and setting up their offices under this unique initiative. The concept will allow entrepreneurs own their office with world class facilities and amenities and help them in achieving their dreams at a reasonable cost. All this comes backed with top class infrastructure.”

The initiative will help the ever-growing start-up community own their own fully-furnished office, on easy instalments without any interest, charges or property loan. The project is expected to take office spaces to the next level matching world class standards.

“Investors’ Clinic is always known for offering customized offers and deals for customer’s satisfaction. And now it’s time for us to step and upgrade our strategies according to the dreams and aspirations of the new & young India. This project will offer the best in class location, healthcare facilities round-the-clock, proposed airport and metro in the vicinity etc,” Honeyy Katiyal added.

The majestically designed and uniquely conceived office structure is named as “Grandthum” where in budding businessmen, freelancers, small and medium entrepreneurs and others can avail world-class plug and play, office spaces with facilities like common reception, shared pantry spaces, IT software and hardware support services without high capital investment. Other facilities like conference rooms, high-speed internet, printing & IT Solutions, central air-conditioning, security and various other services are charged at nominal rates.