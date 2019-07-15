India’s flagship national oil major in the downstream sector, IndianOil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) announced its future roadmap towards sports promotion which is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of supporting players across various sports. IndianOil is also looking forward to support the nation its quest for success at the Olympics in ways more than one.

The conclave was attended by more than 60 sportspersons who are part of the IndianOil family including Pullela Gopichand, Manika Batra, Cheteswar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw, Rohan Bopanna, A Sharath Kamal, Simranjeet Singh, P Kashyap, Wasim Jaffer, Aparna Balan, N. Sikki Reddy and B. Adhiban, among others.

During the conclave, Ranjan K. Mohapatra, Director (HR), IOCL said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi aiming at the Olympics in 2020 and 2024 has set up a task force to prepare a comprehensive action plan to support players and various sports. IndianOil is working to fulfil and contribute to this vision by grooming future medal winners and supporting their dreams of bringing laurels for the country.”

Sports are an integral part of IndianOil’s CSR philosophy. For IndianOil, the mantra for sports development is to provide opportunities to outstanding sports persons with a view to facilitate their performances and to bring laurels for the country.

Elaborating on roadmap of IndianOil’s sport policy, Mohapatra said, “IndianOil plans to add sports like volleyball, basketball, shooting, archery, wrestling, kabaddi, football and boxing as the thrust games and recruit players. IndianOil is also in process of including Paralympic players in its scheme of things.”

“Sports remains a key component of IndianOil’s CSR commitments and endeavours to create a sports revolution at the grass root level. The corporation is actively looking at the prospect of promoting sports in rural areas with plans to provide coaching facilities and kits in government schools. IndianOil also aims to encourage former sportspersons to pursue coaching activity at National and International levels to groom young talented players and medal prospects to become future stars of the country,” he added.

“IndianOil sportspersons have moved from strength to strength and have time again given stellar performances at the highest levels filling the hearts of the nation with pride. This Sports Conclave 2019 is a celebration of these outstanding performers. With a gathering of all IndianOil sports persons in the presence of the senior management of the corporation it is a platform to recognize outstanding achievers in sports.” Mohapatra further added.

The conclave would also award the IndianOil Icon of the Year, to be declared later this evening after voting among the sportspersons.