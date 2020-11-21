London: On 17 November, the House of Lords Conduct Committee (HLCC) published a 266-page forensic report into the morally bankrupt behaviour of Labour peer, Lord Nazir Ahmed of Rotherham. The report found Ahmed breached the Code of Conduct for failing to act on his personal honour in relation to his behaviour towards a vulnerable female member of the public.

Lord Ahmed saw the report on 14 November and resigned from the House of Lords. The HLCC recommended that Lord Ahmed should have been expelled. This is the first time that the HLCC has recommended the expulsion of a Member, but he is entitled to keep his title bestowed by Tony Blair in 1998. He was the first Muslim to be appointed to the House of Lords after swearing in on the Holy Quran.

Ahmed’s appeal was dismissed. The Committee upheld the findings of the independent House of Lords Commissioner for Standards that Ahmed breached the Code of Conduct by failing to act on his personal honour in the discharge of his parliamentary activities by agreeing to use his position as a Member of the House to help the complainant, but then:

* Sexually assaulting the complainant on 2 March 2017.

* Lying to the complainant about his intentions to help her with a complaint to the Metropolitan Police regarding exploitation by a faith healer.

* Exploiting the complainant emotionally and sexually despite knowing she was vulnerable.

The Commissioner also found that Ahmed failed to co-operate genuinely with her investigation as required by the Code of Conduct and instead attempted to discredit the complainant’s evidence through “denial and dishonesty”. The Committee noted that at no point in the process did Ahmed show any remorse or take any responsibility for any aspect of his conduct towards the complainant.

This sordid saga of sexual misconduct and lies is on top of charges from South Yorkshire police relating back to the early 1970s, when Ahmed was charged with indecent assault of a minor boy and two counts of attempted rape of an under 16-year-old girl. His two brothers were also accused of indecent assaults but were found unfit to plead. The case at Sheffield Crown Court against Ahmed has been delayed until January 2021 because of Coronavirus.

Ahmed has a reputation of supporting all “causes” that intend to destabilise India, giving succour to separatist groups and so-called Dalit organisations wanting to separate Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu from India and some Khalistan factions that are closely aligned to Pakistani interests. Ahmed also supports Maoist movements.

Ahmed is known for enhancing extremist causes. As early as 2003 Ahmed was riling up religious sentiments against Ahmadiyas. He is quoted as saying, “Ahmadiyas are not Muslims. Therefore calling the religious complex in Morden a mosque hurts the sentiments of those who believe in Mohammed, the last Prophet of Islam, peace be upon him.”

In 2009, Ahmed was involved in a fatal car crash that killed a 28-year-old man. It was found he was texting moments before the crash and was jailed for 12 weeks. Ahmed claimed it to be a Jewish conspiracy because he had visited Gaza and that the Justice was a beneficiary of Jewish cronyism.

In 2012, the Express Tribune reported “In an expression of solidarity with Lashkar-e-Taiba Chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, British parliamentarian of Kashmiri origin Lord Nazir Ahmed has announced a reward for the captor of US President Barack Obama and his predecessor George W. Bush.” Ahmed later said that George Bush and Tony Blair should be prosecuted for war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan. The Labour leader of the time, Ed Milliband suspended him from the party.

In January 2015, Ahmed posted some photos on Facebook captioned “Exclusive wedding pictures of Lord Nazir Ahmed son Baber Nazir, the marriage took place in Azad Kashmir very recently”.

In 2016 and 2017, Ahmed batted for Pakistan in the House of Lords, echoing Islamabad’s rhetoric and propaganda regarding treatment of minorities in India and religious intolerance issues.

In 2018, Ahmed was the cheerleader when violent clashes occurred outside the Indian High Commission in Aldwych. The “Black Day” demonstration calling for independent Kashmir and Khalistan was organised on India’s Republic Day. Ahmed is well known for his ability to coalesce special interest pressure groups into a larger group for a bigger rebellion. Observers wondered who had financed the vehicles that had delivered protestors to the scene.

Also in 2018, Ahmed called on Her Majesty’s government “as the former colonial power which gave independence to India and Pakistan—to consider hosting a peace conference in London similar to that held for Zimbabwe-Rhodesia, to bring a final settlement of self-determination to Kashmir”.

In October, the Turkish news platform Anadolu Agency reported on Ahmed’s reaction to President Emmanuel Macron’s comments about “Islamist separatism”, following the Islamist atrocities in France. Ahmed tweeted: “Prophet of Compassion Mohammed peace upon him is our honour: nearly 2 billion Muslim people in the world love him more than their parents: Respect our prophet like we respect Moses and Jesus.”

In September, Ahmed tweeted his thanks to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for raising Kashmir at the UN General Assembly.

Ahmed’s anti-India activities have not gained any traction in mainstream Western media. No doubt there are others in the House of Lords who might be waiting to carry the baton to shill for special interest pressure groups that add nothing of substance to Parliament except to disadvantage British-India relations. Is anyone taking any notice?