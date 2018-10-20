To commemorate women power, the iTV Network organised the “NewsX Women of Steel Summit and Awards” here on Thursday. The awards were presented by Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani, who was the chief guest at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, iTV Network founder and promoter Kartikeya Sharma, said, “At a time when women in our country have made great strides and have found a voice in creating a gender neutral and women empowered world, we take this as an opportunity to honour, appreciate and recognise through the NewsX Women of Steel Awards the zeal and dynamism of those iron ladies who have not only excelled in their fields but have also acted fearlessly to change the world.”

This year, the awardees included actor-models Chitrangada Singh, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Diana Penty, sportspersons Deepa Malik, Rani Rampal and Shweta Chaudhary, nutritionist Dr Shikha Sharma, noted chef Neeta Mehta, social media star Sejal Kumar, artist Bahaar Rohatgi, bloggers Komal Pandey and Sherry Shroff, legal aid firm Girls Gotta Know India, media entrepreneur Rohini Iyer and fashion designer Sonam Pall.

Apart from award presentations, panel discussions were held at the event on topics related to women’s issues like “Beyond #MeToo”, “The Super Sportsman”, “The Women Influencers”, “Beauty with a purpose”, “Popular Culture and Sexism”, “New Age Relationships and Gender Equality”, “Empowerment Through Entertainment” and “Politics and the Bharatiya Nari”.