With the number of hungry people growing on the streets daily, the iTV Foundation Food Bank is trying to reach the maximum number of hungry people. The Food Bank is providing food to more than 25,000 poor and needy people in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Agra, Lucknow, Bangalore and other areas.

Recently, iTV Foundation has partnered with the Akshaya Patra Foundation to undertake relief feeding in areas of Delhi housing migrant labourers and daily-wage earners. During the campaign, relief kits which have essential groceries sufficient to feed two adult meals for 21 days, will be distributed. These kits contain flour, rice, spices, oil and soap. In the initial phase, about 42,000 meals will be distributed in and around the Okhla region. This distribution is made possible by the generous contribution of Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murthy. iTV Foundation in association with Pernod Ricard India is donating 10,000 food packets everyday to kids and daily wage labourers in Nathupur Village, Iffco Chowk, Leisure Valley Park, Chakarpur Village and Auto union in Gurugram.