Focus was on treating deaf and mute children at par with other children.

iTV Foundation, an initiative of iTV Network, organised an event to celebrate Children’s Day with the students of Lady Noyce Senior Secondary School for Deaf and Dumb, located near Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in the city.

Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and the foundation’s chairperson Aishwarya Sharma were present at the event held on the occasion of the 129th birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said, “We are here to celebrate the spirit of childhood. These deaf and dumb children should be treated equal by the society and they just need our support.”

Celebrated with great enthusiasm, the occasion was also attended by a large number of parents, teachers and other staff members of the school, iTV representatives and other volunteers. During the event, the foundation’s chairperson and its volunteers distributed goodies to the students.

iTV Foundation was established with a vision to provide quality medical facilities and financial assistance to people who need it the most. In recent months, the foundation has worked extensively among the economically disadvantaged and vulnerable sections of society through concerted efforts to provide them with quality healthcare support in addition to assistance for treatment and rehabilitation.

The foundation works in close coordination with charitable organisations, like-minded individuals and healthcare providers to provide an enabling environment for health and hygiene in urban villages, as well as remote areas and launch collaborative efforts to drive the importance of health, sanitation and hygiene home.