Noida: iTV Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of iTV Network, organised a special programme to play eco-friendly Holi, a week before the festival, with around 70 children at Sai Kripa, a Noida-based shelter home located at Sector 12, Noida, as per a press release on Saturday. Speaking about the event, Aishwarya Sharma, Chairperson, iTV Foundation said “Holi is the festival of colours and should be played in the right spirit; our mission is to bring joy and happiness in the lives of these children.” With a mission to spread love and joy among these children, iTV Foundation arranged a special programme to celebrate the festival, instead these kids got a chance to express their creativity during the programme. The children showed some immense talent during some special activities of painting, singing, dancing, poem recitation and storytelling. The iTV Foundation team also felicitated some of these talented children with surprise gifts. While these children celebrated the festival, they also got a chance to express their thoughts and feelings on canvas .