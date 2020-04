We have a kitchen set up in Gurgaon which provides food to 3,000 people daily. We are also donating ration packets to as many families as possible. Similarly in Surat, we have pledged with S.K. Nanda to feed 5,000 people daily. In Chandigarh, our teams provide food daily to local labourers in Sector 22, Sector 45, Sector 26, and Sector 19.In Agra, 200 families were provided with food packets in two prime locations—Gurudwara May Than and K.K. Nagar. In Mumbai, we are associated with a MNS corporater Praveen Bhoir, and distributed ration to 500 families.”In this fight against coronavirus, iTV Foundation has launched a health website in association with KMC hospital, uttarpradeshhealth.com , to combat the virus.”