NEW DELHI: As India is under a full 21-day lockdown to fight the coronavirus outbreak, thousands of people are not being able to receive basic necessities like food and water. The iTV Network has launched an initiative called the “ITV Foundation Food Bank” where food is being provided for all those in need. A press release said: “Our aim is to eradicate hunger in these difficult times and stand in solidarity with the fight against coronavirus. The ITV Foundation Food Bank is providing food to more than 20,000 poor and needy people in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Agra, Lucknow, and other areas.



In Agra, 200 families were provided with food packets in two prime locations—Gurudwara May Than and K.K. Nagar. In Mumbai, we are associated with a MNS corporater Praveen Bhoir, and distributed ration to 500 families.”

In this fight against coronavirus, iTV Foundation has launched a health website in association with KMC hospital, We have a kitchen set up in Gurgaon which provides food to 3,000 people daily. We are also donating ration packets to as many families as possible. Similarly in Surat, we have pledged with S.K. Nanda to feed 5,000 people daily. In Chandigarh, our teams provide food daily to local labourers in Sector 22, Sector 45, Sector 26, and Sector 19.In Agra, 200 families were provided with food packets in two prime locations—Gurudwara May Than and K.K. Nagar. In Mumbai, we are associated with a MNS corporater Praveen Bhoir, and distributed ration to 500 families.”In this fight against coronavirus, iTV Foundation has launched a health website in association with KMC hospital, uttarpradeshhealth.com , to combat the virus.”