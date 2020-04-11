NEW DELHI: With the Covid-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating and the number of hungry people growing on the streets daily, iTV Network’s initiative, iTV Foundation Food Bank, is constantly on the move for providing food and ration to different areas where the need arises.

To achieve the aim of eradicating hunger, iTV Network has associated with many organizations who are working on similar lines. The iTV Foundation Food Bank, in association with Mitsubishi Corporation India along with Indo-Nissin, pledged to donate 20,000 Nisin Noodle Cups to those parts where distributing food packets is difficult.

The iTV Foundation Food Bank, in association with Pernod Ricard, has pledged to distribute 10,000 meals to deprived and vulnerable communities in Delhi NCR.

Along with these associations, food is being regularly distributed to almost 25,000 people in Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Noida, Agra and other areas every day in partnership with local organisations and police in carrying out the process in a well-organised mannered.

In Chandigarh, teams provide food in Sector 22, Sector 45, Sector 26, Sector 38, and Sector 19. In Ahmedabad, many prime locations like C Colony Road, Naroda Road, Chitrakut Housing Society, Vasant Nagar are being covered. Even villages, like the Kathawada village, are receiving help.

Ajay Shukla, Chief Editor Multimedia, iTV Network, and his team distribute food, juice and Nissin noodles to needy people.

