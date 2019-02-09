The iTV Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of iTV Network, commemorated the World Cancer Day by organising a health talk on the prevention of cancer. The event was organised on 4 February at the Dharamshila Narayana Superspecialty Hospital here.

The cancer prevention health talk was hosted by a team of super-specialist doctors of the Dharamshila Narayana Hospital to create awareness and education about the fatal disease and how treating cancer at an early stage can save lives.

The event was attended by Aishwarya Sharma, chairperson, iTV Foundation, along with senior doctors, specialists and cancer survivors.

Speaking during the event, Aishwarya Sharma said: “Keeping cancer prevention in view, the iTV Foundation thought to raise awareness about cancer and encourage its prevention, detection and treatment among the people through this initiative in the hope of uniting people in the fight against cancer.”

Speaking on prevention on cancer, Dr Suversha Khanna, the founder-president of the Dharamshila Cancer Foundation and Research Centre, said: “Today, on World Cancer Day, the commitment of Dharamshila’s cancer survivors is to become crusaders for transforming cancer scene in India and give a clear cut message that cancer is curable, if detected early and treated promptly by oncologists.”

During the event, specialised doctors hosted sessions on raising awareness on cancer prevention and how maintaining a healthy lifestyle, avoiding exposure to known cancer-causing substances, and taking medicines or vaccines that can prevent cancer from developing. The specialists discussed how the disease can be cured in the early stages, if the diagnosed patient gets proper treatment.

The initiative is an evidence of the iTV Foundation’s commitment to provide quality medical care and create awareness about the fatal disease.