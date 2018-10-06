iTV Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of iTV Network, organised a cleanliness drive at Gandhi Smarak Vidyalaya and nearby areas of village Chaura, Sector-22, Noida, on Tuesday, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The cleanliness drive was followed by a quiz competition organised for students of Gandhi Smarak Vidyalaya. The cleanliness drive was organised to create awareness about a clean and healthy environment, and helped sensitise the locals and gave a message to the school children about the importance of cleanliness and how it leads to a healthy and happy life—besides keeping the body safe from various diseases, it also helps develop positive vibes for the spirit.

Aishwarya P. Sharma, Chairperson of iTV Foundation, led the team during the cleanliness drive.

Speaking about the drive, she said: “Ours is a deliberate movement aimed at creating a clean and healthy environment. In the future too, we will organise such cleanliness drives which will promote the message of Swachh Bharat. Apart from that, the Foundation will also organise cleanliness drives for clean rivers and sanitisation of drinking water.”