iTV Foundation has started a week-long programme of organising free health camps at different places in Haryana. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated first such camp at Shri Ram Global School in Karnal on 17 September. The programme will continue till 25 September.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar lauded the charitable work taken up by the foundation, an initiative of the well-iTV Network, of which The Sunday Guardian is a part. He said that his government is working towards developing a healthy society and its prime objective is to increase the number of doctors in the state. Pointing out that there is an acute paucity of doctors in the state, Khattar said that where there is a requirement of about 27,000 doctors to cater to the existing population of the state, there are only 12,000 to 13,000 doctors serving at present. Talking about his vision, Khattar said he wants at least one medical college in each district of the state. He made a special mention of the national health scheme through which people will be able to avail up to Rs 5 lakh health insurance per year. In her speech, the foundation’s chairperson Aishwarya P. Sharma said that they are observing the Health Service Week which started on 17 September marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, which it will conclude on 25 September marking Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s birth anniversary. The foundation’s health campaign aims at achieving the goal for better health care for all. Organising health camps in Haryana is iTV Foundation’s fourth such event. Prior to this, it has organised free health camps in New Delhi, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Bathinda in Punjab. As part of the programme, the foundation has already organised mini health camps in Haryana villages like Garnala in Ambala, Raipur Shadipur in Yamunanagar, Phehova in Kurukshetra, Siwan in Kaithal and Dhana Narshan in Bhiwani. Such camps will also be organised in Panchkula on 23rd and Dharmshala in Rohtak on 24th. The programme will conclude with a camp in Kachwa of Karnal on 25th.