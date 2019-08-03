New Delhi: As per a recent NITI Aayog report, 21 Indian cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, will run out of groundwater by the year 2020. This scarcity of potable water will affect around 100 million people and in the present times too, almost 12% of Indian population is forced to observe a “day zero” (when all taps are shut down for a day to conserve water) situation.

In order to address this grave water crisis that has gripped more than half of urban India, iTV Network has launched “Aakhri Boond,” an initiative to spread awareness about water conservation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too reached out to the nation via his speech on “Mann Ki Baat” and asked for every household to try and contribute their bit by conserving water. The enormity of the situation can be can be gauged by the fact that the Union government has recently formed a new Jal Shakti ministry, that has announced an ambitious plan to provide piped water connections to every household in India by 2024. Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, iTV Network says, “Water conservation is the need of the hour, with the current situation, every drop needs to be treated as last, it becomes imperative for every one of us to take it with utmost seriousness. Aakhri Boond is a mission to educate people about water crisis conservation solutions and we are dedicated to fulfill it.” Adding to it, Aishwarya Sharma, Chairperson of the iTV Foundation, says “I pledge to provide all my support for the campaign.”

In its pan-India campaign iTV Network will sensitise and educate about conservation of water reservoirs, depleting state of water activities and organising programmes on water conservation on multiple platforms including print, electronic and digital media. iTV Network will also reach out to the masses at a national level and create a community which is aware and is acting towards improvement of the situation.