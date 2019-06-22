The iTV Network organised the India Next Conclave on Tuesday here to discuss the 100-days’ agenda of the second stint of the Narendra Modi government. During the event, panelists, including several ministers of the Modi government, government officials and politicians expressed their views on a range of issues that the incumbent government will be dealing on a priority basis.

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Information and Broadcasting (I&B), said: “The government has planted five times more plants that were cut to construct buildings, Metro stations and other such infrastructure. Our government is encouraging the use of e-vehicles to save the environment. BS VI norm-based vehicles will be introduced soon. Our government will ban plastic bags and will take actions against people using poly-packs. Electronic media has played a big role in fighting against fake news.”

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said: “Our government has resolved to initiate river interlinking and is working to provide tap water to every household.”

He added, “River Ganga is not only a river, but a symbol of religion for us. Our priority is to continue the original flow in the river. Our government has already completed 98 river Ganga projects and we are moving forward in this direction.”

In another session, Subramanian Swamy, Member of Parliament, BJP, and Hasnain Masoodi, Member of Parliament, JKNC, were present. The duo discussed some of the key issues related to Article 370 and Article 35A. “Kashmir is an integral part of our country and we should step up to claim for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Article 370 as well as Article 35A should be removed,” Swamy said.

While speaking at the event, Sudhanshu Trivedi said: “The foremost priority of the BJP government is to build the Ram Mandir. Devotees will decide how the Ram temple should be built and the role of the government should be to remove all the obstacles in the temple building process.”

As the event’s agenda was to explore the development resolution of the Modi government, it discussed the issues regarding housing where Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs; Civil Aviation and Commerce and Industry, said: “Prime Minister Modi had promised in 2015 that every citizen of the country should have his own house by 2022; thus, we have been working on the process to fulfill his promise and by the end of 2019 or 2020 first quarter, 1 crore houses will be sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.”

On the sealing issue in Delhi, Puri said: “Making the Master Plan is in the hands of the Central government and I feel that the mismatch between the state and the Central government is because they don’t like us in the policy-making position. Though we have given relief, we will not encourage encroachment.”

On the difficult situation prevailing in the aviation industry, Puri said: “Air India has a lot of good assets; the only problem the airline is facing is high debts. The government is also planning to privatise the airline.”

Speaking at the event, Pinaki Mishra, BJD MP from Puri, said: “The Modi government has got a massive mandate and now they will have to perform to fulfill the expectations of the electorate. If the government at the Centre fails in fulfilling its promises, the electorate is not going to elect them repeatedly.”

P.V. Midhun Reddy, Member of Parliament, YSRCP, discussed about the regional parties and Jagan Mohan Reddy’s role in Indian politics as a regional leader.

The session focused on the development process in the Northeast states, and to formulate the agenda of the Modi government for the same, Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region, was present. He said “The Northeast states will soon become the favourite destination for tourists, job seekers and investors.”

Chirag Paswan, Member of Parliament, LJP, also joined the session where he expressed his views on the Modi government and the Prime Minister’s efforts to develop the nation.

In another session, Zafar Islam, BJP spokesperson, and Vivek Bansal, Congress spokesperson, discussed the employment situation in India.

An interesting session was also held with Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Yadav Nirahua and Ravi Kishan. The trio discussed their new innings in political career and shared fresh thoughts on various political and social aspects.

The event concluded with an impressive talk by Salman Khurshid, former minister for corporate affairs, water resources, and minority affairs. Khurshid explained how the Congress is battling with challenges and working to overcome them.