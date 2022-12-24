The iTV Network hosted its flagship annual conclave “India News Manch” on Thursday and Friday in New Delhi. The conclave saw a stellar participation from the who’s who of politics, sharing their thoughts and holding discussions and deliberations on issues ranging from governance, politics and renewed threat from Covid-19 in India to the most prestigious G20 presidency of India.

The two-day conclave was inaugurated by iTV network’s Chairperson Aishwarya Pandit Sharma on Thursday morning. While addressing the gathering at the India News Manch, Dr Aishwarya Pandit Sharma said, “It is a proud moment for the entire network to host this event. India News Manch is an important platform where we discuss many important state affairs.”

The event saw the presence of a plethora of Union Cabinet Ministers including Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Sports and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, amongst others.

The India News Manch also hosted former Prime Minister of India, H.D. Devagowda, and the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Bhagwant Singh Mann and Uttarakhand, Pushkar Dhami. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too was a gurst at the Manch.

The event was also addressed by eminent personalities from the fields of economy, policy and politics. From policy and economy, Sanjeev Sanyal and Amitabh Kant graced the event. Several MPs like Rakesh Sinha, Manoj Tiwari, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Pramod Tiwari and Manish Tewari amongst others also shared their thoughts on politics and policy.

The two-day conclave was organised in coordination with iTV network’s Hindi and English news channels India News and NewsX and its print platforms, The Sunday Guardian, The Daily Guardian and The Business Guardian. Apart from this the shows were live telecast on the network’s digital platforms.