India’s leading media house, the iTV Network (India News & NewsX), on Tuesday organised the “Veeron Ko Jai Hind-Abki Baar Aatank Ka Sanhaar”, a felicitation ceremony to honour the braveheart soldiers of CRPF, BSF, ITBP and Delhi Police who displayed valour in the battlefield. Held at Hotel Shangri-La here, the event highlighted the bravery of the armed forces who fought against terrorism and some even lost their lives during encounter with terrorists. In recent incidents like the Pulwama terror attack on a CRPF convoy, more than 40 bravehearts lost their lives. A few days later, India’s armed forces retaliated by surgical strikes and destroyed terror camps in PoK which again proven the mettle of India’s armed forces.

The event was graced by political dignitaries like Mukhtar Abbas Naqwi, Union Minister of Minority Affairs; Subramanian Swamy, Member of Parliament, BJP; Randeep Surjewala, senior Congress leader; Manoj Sinha, MoS (Independent Charge) of Communications & MoS, Ministry of Railways. Also in attendance were retired veterans from the armed forces, army men and families of martyrs.

The special guest at the event were the star cast of the upcoming film RAW-Romeo Akbar Walter—actors John Abraham and Sikandar Kher. They were accompanied by RAW director Robbie Grewal and music sensation Hans Raj Hans. The team encouraged men in uniform and felicitated the bravehearts and martyrs’ families. At the event, John Abraham said, “I have huge respect for our Indian armed forces and in my opinion, every student should serve in the defense forces for at least two years after completing higher studies. I also would like to urge the voters to elect the candidates on the basis of development, not religion.” Sharing his experience of shooting in Kashmir for RAW, John Abraham said, “It was a great experience to shoot in J&K, people of the valley are really nice and the Indian army was very supportive to the whole team of RAW.”

While attending the event, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder & Promoter, iTV Network, said, “The security and the well-being of the nation largely depends on the courage of the bravehearts who are protecting the nation to ensure our safety and we should never forget their sacrifices. These awards are to express our gratitude towards them who have shown exemplary valour and devotion while performing their duties.”