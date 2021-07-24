New Delhi: The Rotary club and Rotary club premier organized a function in Jabalpur on Friday in which the report card of the activities and services done by the club in the year 2020-2021 was presented.

Speaking at the function, founder and MD of iTV network, Kartikeya Sharma, said that he is very much influenced by the service spirit of the club and announced that every week one programme on Rotary club will be telecast on the proposed channel NEWSX WORLD of the network.

Appreciating the efforts of the iTV network, Vivek Tankha, Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, thanked the iTV network for collaborating with the Rotary club for providing e-rickshaw to the needy.

He also appreciated the role of the Rotary club in creating oxygen banks in the city during the ongoing pandemic.

Shekhar Mehta, International President of the Club, appealed to the members of the club to add more members so that the vision and services reach a maximum number of people.

He further added that along with the ITV foundation, the Rotary club is going to organize events in Kashmir also.

The club had organized 20 programmes so far in this year.