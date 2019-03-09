The camp was dedicated to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack.

As the country mourns the sacrifice of CRPF personnel during the recent Pulwama terror attack, the iTV Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of iTV Network, organised a blood donation camp dedicated to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack with the tagline “Hamara Rakth Sarhad Tak”. The blood donation camp was held in association with Shree Ram Agro India and JCI Assandh at Punjabi Dharamshala at Assandh in Karnal district of Haryana.

The blood donation camp was held from 9 am till 3 pm and around 100 units of blood were collected, according to a press release dated 5 March. The blood donation camp was inaugurated by Dharambir Maan Bhalla, senior leader, Jannayak Janata Party; Anil Panchal, state representative, Aam Aadmi Party; Yogesh Kansal, social activist and Satish Gupta, MD, Shree Ram Agro India. During the camp, the medical team of PGI Hospital, Chandigarh, collected blood from the donors.