Mohali/ Noida: The iTV Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of the iTV Network, in association with Max India Foundation, organised a one-day free health camp at Rail Majra, a village located in the Nawanshahr district of Punjab, on 1 December 2018. The initiative was aimed at safeguarding the health and lives of low-income and economically vulnerable groups. The health camp was held at the Government High School, Rail Majra, near Max Specialty film factory, and was attended by over 300 men, women and children of the village.

The health camp was inaugurated by Mohini Daleet Singh, CEO, Max India Foundation, along with several public representatives and iTV Foundation volunteers.

The initiative is an evidence of iTV Foundation’s commitment to provide quality medical care and financial assistance to the economically disadvantaged sections of society. Max India Foundation arranged a team of specialised doctors from Max Hospital, Mohali, and trained nursing staff, who did thorough health check-ups of the patients and also provided free medicines. There was a special session on the effects of drug abuse where a psychiatrist briefed the patients about the consequences of drug abuse and how they may get rid of any such substance.

There were proper facilities for monitoring blood pressure, sugar and E.C.G at the camp. Registered patients (only BPL card holders) who were found with cataract will be operated free of cost after the camp and free eye glasses will be given to those people identified with weak eyesight after the camp. The iTV Foundation also arranged for snacks and water facility for the attendees and doctors at the venue.