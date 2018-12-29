BHADOHI, VARANASI: iTV Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of iTV Network, organised a two-day general health check-up camp on 22 and 23 December from 10 am to 4 pm in Bhadohi town in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh. The initiative was aimed at safeguarding the health and lives of low-income and economically vulnerable groups. The health camp was held at Onkar Vatika, Gopiganj, Bhadohi, where more than 850 patients visited the camp over these two days and availed the services of this free medical heath check-up camp. The health camp was inaugurated by Dr S.M. Sahay, Chief Medical Officer of Bhadohi, Dr Ritu Garg, Director of Santushti Hospital, and Prahalad Das Gupta, municipal chairman of Gyanpur.