The BJP national president would address 70,000 booth heads at Ramlila Maidan.

NEW DELHI: As the national capital inches toward municipal corporation polls, the delimitation panel has brought the total number of wards from 272 to 250 wards. Delhi state BJP unit has entered war mode and brainstorming has started in the party. According to sources, on 16 October, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda would address 70,000 booth heads at Ramlila Maidan. Not only local body elections, but the party’s upper functionaries would also discuss strategy for the 2024 general elections. A senior BJP leader while talking to The Sunday Guardian, said: “Mainly those booths will be discussed where the party lagged behind 5-10 votes in the last elections.”

Various BJP functionaries think that this time, they would again have stiff competition from AAP in the MCD polls. Many leaders don’t consider Congress a strong contender for the upcoming local polls. In the 2017 MCD elections, BJP won 181 wards, AAP clinched the second position by securing 49 wards and the Congress got 31 seats. The delimitation panel has reduced municipality wards in 23 Assembly constituencies, which include Burari, Timarpur, Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur, Dwarka, Matiala and Shahdara.

The number of wards in each of these 23 constituencies has been reduced by one, by merging smaller wards within the respective constituencies.

The party’s social media team has also been asked not to deviate from the issue of liquor policy. “Delhi BJP is already prepared for any election. Our social media team is focusing on content amplification,” a senior member from BJP social media team said. “Our unit will reach the right audience at any cost,” he added. The party has roped in various ground influencers to increase social media outreach. Besides the state unit, the central leadership is also keeping a keen eye on the social media front.

“From Mandal heads, Morcha heads, district heads and state heads, everyone is coordinating with each other to reach a maximum audience via various means,” the BJP leader said. The senior leadership has asked them to go after AAP and focus on excise policy. “AAP is trying to mislead the public by bringing issues like dinner at the auto-rickshaw driver home and mission lotus in Delhi and Punjab, but we are clear, we are not going to leave the issue of liquor policy”, BJP leader said.

On 15 September, BJP released a second sting related to the liquor scam. The sting aired by BJP claims that a total amount of Rs 100-crore was given by liquor giants to AAP in cash, to be used for elections in Goa or Punjab. On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia termed the BJP’s sting operation a “joke.” He also demanded a CBI probe into the sting video that the BJP presented.