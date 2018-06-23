BJP MLA Chowdhary Lal Singh has shocked the media fraternity of Kashmir by saying on Friday that journalists in the valley should either “toe the line” or meet the fate of Shujaat Bukhari. Bukhari, editor-in-chief of Rising Kashmir, was shot dead on 14 June.

He said that the Kashmir media has created a bad atmosphere about the Kathua rape and murder case and that that they should be ready for Shujaat like incident for creating a false narrative regarding the Kathua case.

Singh said that Kashmir based journalists will have to draw a line and start reporting in national interests. Chowdhary Lal Singh invited a huge outrage in Kashmir, from politicians to journalists, who said that his statement reflected that the state BJP could be involved in the killing of Shujaat Bukhari.

Leader of Opposition and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and asked the police to take action against the BJP MLA for such outrageous comments.