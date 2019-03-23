Shivani Charak made her mark in the women’s category at the national level.

The national rankings released by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation have declared Shivani Charak as the top-ranked woman climber of India. Earlier, Shivani had made her mark in the women’s category at the national level. She secured 631 points to finish at the top in the rankings.

Two other climbers from Jammu & Kashmir, Asma Gul and Ajay Deep Singh also figure in the list of 10 top climbers of the country. Asma Gul had ranked sixth in the junior girls category. While talking to media Shivani said that at present she was aiming for the Olympic Games. “Now I am only focused on the Olympic Games, as I have a dream to win a medal there,” Shivani told reporters.

According to her coaches, Shivani is working very hard for the Olympic Games scheduled to be held next year at Tokyo Japan. Apart from that, she is also preparing for the exams.

Soon after the exams, Shivani is going to have all focus on the preparations for the Olympic qualification event to be held in Toulouse, France in August this year. She has inspired many others to participate in sport climbing.