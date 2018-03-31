Students’ protests in Jammu University and the university authorities’ tough handling of the scholars have eclipsed the institution’s marked achievement which it accrued by getting full autonomy under, a first for any university in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu University authorities told this reporter that they are trying to address the issues faced by the agitating students. The students’ protests are aimed at achieving better food and wifi facility, but they turned violent gradually.

Recently, the Jammu University was granted full autonomy by the University Grants Commission (UGC) by virtue of which it can now set up new departments, enrol foreign students, and appoint foreign faculty members.

JU can now establish off campus centres without seeking any prior approval from the UGC.